Officials back homes bid for old Necton school site

Plans to build homes on the site of a former village school near Swaffham could move a step closer next week.

Councillors will be asked to back plans to formally add the site of the old Necton Infant School to a register of brownfield sites.

They have also been recommended to grant permission in principle for up to eight new homes on the land, despite concerns about the size of any potential scheme.

Although two previous planning consents have been granted in the area, one of them has now expired.

Breckland Council officials say the School Road site can accommodate between four and eight new homes.

They say such a development is acceptable because the site lies within the village’s settlement boundary.

They also argue it would not harm the village’s conservation area or the listed buildings within it, such as the Grade I listed All Saints’ Church.

But the village’s parish council has only given its support to a maximum of four homes on the land.

They say they also raised concerns about the proposed design of the current scheme when they met last month, while a resident also raised concerns about traffic levels and school capacity.

However, county highways officials say they don’t object to the plan, as long as there are suitable layout and access arrangements.

The issue will be considered at a meeting of Breckland Council’s planning committee in Dereham on Monday.