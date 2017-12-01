Officials decide on future of West Norfolk’s toilet facilities

Council chiefs have backed plans to maintain provision of 17 of the borough’s 22 public toilets.

Officials agreed that four of the public conveniences in Lynn, six in Hunstanton, two in Heacham and one in Burnham Market would continue being funding as they are currently at a meeting of West Norfolk Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It was also decided that 80 per cent of the cost of the toilets at the Walks Management Building in Lynn, Walks Broadwalk in Lynn, Memorial Playing Fields in Downham and Heacham village would be charged as special expenses.

At the meeting, Graham Middleton, who spoke as a member of the King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee (KLACC), said: “There has been much conversation and debate on this topic, but it is felt that Gaywood toilets are not fit for purpose.

“It is felt by some members that they are not up to scratch in terms of public health.”

But John Collop said: “The Labour group want to keep the Gaywood toilets open. Gaywood has smaller shops but it’s a community centre. A lot of people go there and shop there.”

The cabinet backed plans for talks to take place to arrange either the demolition or alternative use of toilets at Gaywood and Howdale in Downham, and further options will be investigated for facilities at Old Hunstanton and Holme.

Council leader Brian Long said he was concerned that discussions with Downham Market Town Council had not been completed ahead of a planned £40,000 refurbishment of the Wales Court facilities.

Kathy Mellish said: “After the dialogue with them, I am very concerned that we will do the toilets up and then they will not take them over.”

Members agreed to allocated the capital funding of the facilities in Downham, subject to the outcome of discussions with Downham Market Town Council, as it is hoped the authority will take over management of them once refurbished.

Alistair Beales said: “There has been a huge amount of deliberation on this.

“What’s important to remember is we are often faced with these difficult decisions and we have to protect those that offer value to the community.”