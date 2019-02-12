Officials 'dismayed' after 'no bells' message spray-painted on historic door at King's Lynn's St Nicholas' Chapel

Officials at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn have said they are “dismayed” after the words ‘no bells’ were spray-painted on one of its historic doors.

They said a group of bell ringers, who meet regularly at the chapel on St Ann’s Street, St Faith’s Church and the Minster, are currently unable to access the bells at the Minster due to building works, so have been practising weekly at the chapel on a Wednesday evening for two hours.

A bell ringer was “shocked and saddened” to discover the vandalism to the Grade I listed building, they said, as he returned to the chapel to retrieve his forgotten glasses.

St Nicholas' Chapel in King's Lynn, which has had the words 'no bells' spray painted on one of its doors. (7082116)

Adrian Parker, chairman of the Friends of the Chapel, said: “A church with no bells would have lost its voice to the community.

“It is sad that someone who decided to live near a church objects to its sound, and gets so irritated that they feel they must vandalise it.

“We have a special sound here, and ringing practice happens for two hours per month.

“There is slightly more ringing just at the moment because of the work in the Minster, but that can’t be explained to a graffiti writer.”

St Nicholas' Chapel in King's Lynn, which has had the words 'no bells' spray painted on one of its doors. (7082113)

Venue manager Kirsty Gauntley said she reported the incident to police, but due to a lack of witnesses or CCTV footage, it would be difficult to prove who did it.

She said: “All of us at the chapel were really dismayed to see the graffiti as bell ringing is an integral part of our identity.

“I’ve been working here for over a year and have received no complaints about the ringing in that time, only positive comments.

“If somebody was upset by the ringing there are so many ways for them to tell us other than spray paint.”

Kirsty said the building may have its beginnings in 1146, but they are “very much” in the 21st century in terms of communication, and they could have contacted the chapel by phone, email, through social media or in person.

She added: “We are usually open five days a week thanks to our dedicated team of volunteers, who are all quite upset about this needless vandalism.”

The Churches Conservation Trust, who own and operate the chapel, is set to send a specialist from their conservation team to identify the best way to remove the graffiti without damaging the historic timber of the doors.

A resident of neighbouring Pilot Street, Scott Barney, who has his own decorating business was so disheartened by the graffiti that he has offered to remove it free of charge, once the best method has been determined.

Both the bells and ringers play an active part in events at the chapel and in Lynn.

It is a tradition for the Festival Fortnight to be ‘rung in’ at St Nicholas’ Chapel just before the first performance, and last year the bells rang to welcome the audience for the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra and King’s Lynn Festival Chorus ‘Concert of Remembrance’ on November 11.

The bells at St Nicholas’ Chapel have a history dating back centuries. In 1550 they were sold to buy arms for the defence of Lynn, with only one bell left.

In 1870 a new ring of eight was recast by Taylors of Loughborough, which are the current bells, restored to full working order by the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel.

St Nicholas’ Chapel was reopened in 2015 after a £2.7m regeneration in a partnership between The Churches Conservation Trust, the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chapel and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The tower at the Minster is currently closed and is expected to stay closed until July 2019 while major renovation works are ongoing