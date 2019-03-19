Officials in West Norfolk condemn New Zealand terrorist attack

Officials in West Norfolk have condemned the recent shootings at two mosques in New Zealand in which 50 people were killed.

Azam Gabbair, president of West Norfolk Islamic Association, said the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday was "devastating".

New Zealand flag waving against the sky. (7905792)

He said: "Terrorism has no religion and we should all stand united against it in a show of solidarity and defiance – thwart all those who seek to divide us.

"We condemn this attack, just as we have condemned attacks on other communities before."

Mr Gabbair offered his "sincere condolences" to all those affected by the "deliberate, targeted attack on Muslims attending Friday prayers".

He added: "I would like to thank the people of King's Lynn and West Norfolk for sending their love and support following this terrible news of the murder of 50 Muslims in the mosques, places of worship, a sanctuary of love and peace."

West Norfolk Islamic Association president Azam Gabbair, right, pictured with West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney at the West Norfolk Islamic Centre last year.

Norfolk Police have made assurances that there will be a higher police presence, in line with the national response to the attacks, Mr Gabbair said.

"All people, no matter their faith or belief, have the right to worship peacefully," he added.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these attacks and all those affected."

An Australian man arrested at the scene of the attacks has been charged with one count of murder, with further charges expected to be made against him.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, appeared at the Christchurch district court on Saturday. He is due to appear in court again on April 5.