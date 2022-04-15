Officials ponder bus and cycle lane ideas for key King's Lynn road

Bus or cycle lanes could be provided on part of Lynn's one-way system within plans to promote greener forms of travel, councillors have heard.

Options for possible changes to Railway Road were outlined at a borough council panel meeting this week, with final proposals expected to be unveiled later in the year.

But some members said more still needs to be done to encourage traffic away from the town centre.

One of them, Michael de Whalley, said: "The ambition is commendable but the implementation is highly questionable."

The measures are being considered as part of multi-million pound Active Travel plans for Lynn, which also include bridge improvements and a proposed hub off Nar Ouse Way.

Three main options for Railway Road were outlined to members of West Norfolk Council's regeneration and development panel on Tuesday.

They included the provision of a southbound lane, which could be solely reserved for buses or open to all traffic, as well as cycle lanes with buffer areas separating them from vehicle traffic.

Proposals to reverse traffic flows on a number of side streets, including Norfolk Street and Wellesley Street are also being considered, though officials stressed no firm decisions have yet been reached.

The works would be funded from the £25 million Towns Fund allocation earmarked for Lynn last summer.

A final business case is due to be submitted this summer, with firm proposals being published later this year.

But the panel was told there were "constraints" with all of the options being considered.

And Gaywood councillor Christine Hudson told the meeting: "If you're going to start two-way traffic on Railway Road, that's going to cause a terrific problem.

"We should be looking at stopping traffic coming into town and having park and ride schemes. People are still going to want to bring their cars from the villages."

Several members also raised concerns about the proposed location of the active travel hub, insisting it should be closer to the town centre.

And Chris Crofts raised the contentious question of whether more traffic could be directed to use Hardings Way, which is currently open only to buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

The idea has been proposed in the past, but has provoked fierce opposition from local representatives and some residents, who argue it offers a safe alternative route for walkers and riders.