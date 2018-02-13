Officials say attacks on police officers are ‘abhorrent’ after assault in North Lynn

Police chiefs have demanded a “robust response” from the courts after officers were attacked in North Lynn at the weekend.

The call has been made by police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Norfolk Lorne Green following the incident on Friday night.

An Edinburgh Road house was targeted by bold burglars who woke up the victim

According to a post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account, officers were assaulted by a “violent suspected drink driver”.

They said the man was sprayed with PAVA but he then punched two officers.

A spokesman said neither was injured.

Responding to news of the incident on Twitter, Mr Green said: “How wrong is this. Attacks on emergency workers who are committed to keeping us safe are abhorrent.

“They shouldn’t have to turn up to work on our behalf and face this kind of thuggery.

“We must all of us demand that parliament and the courts respond robustly.”

Sgt Tom Metcalfe, who is based in Lynn, said assaults on officers are not common, but it is a risk they face while doing their job.

He said: “I am pleased to say that most people are respectful when having interactions with police officers, unfortunately there’s always occasions where people either resist or assault us, which is completely unacceptable.

“Officers are often abused or threatened but thankfully assaults on officers happen much less often.”

Legislation which calls for tougher sentences on assaults on emergency workers is currently going through the House of Commons, and is due to go to the report stage in April.

Countywide, there were reports of six police officers assaulted overnight on Friday.

Insp Lou Provart said on Twitter: “Night shift coming to a conclusion shortly. 6 officers assaulted overnight. No lasting injuries but suspects arrested in all cases.

“We can only hope justice is delivered in each case. Thanks to the team across Norfolk for their outstanding work tonight.”

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: “This is bitterly disappointing, my colleagues are simply doing their job.

“It is totally unacceptable that they should have to be subjected to this, or any other form of abuse.”

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, said 17 officers in Norfolk were assaulted over the festive period, and these kinds of incidents prompted the Police Federation to launch the #ProtectTheProtectors campaign nationally.

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill is due to go to the report stage in the House of Commons on April 27.

Following the incident in North Lynn, a man in his 40s has been charged with two counts of assaulting police and a drink-driving related offence, and has been bailed.