Officials say ‘no questions will be asked’ during King’s Lynn hospital walking aid amnesty

‘No questions will be asked’ to those returning hospital walking aids during an amnesty at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Officials are appealing to members of the public who may have forgotten to return their walking aids to the hospital as soon as possible.

A hospital spokesman said: “The NHS loses thousands of pounds worth of equipment each year to patients who take home items such as crutches and walking frames and fail to return them, despite requests.”

Rehabilitation services manager Nigel Tarratt said: “When patients are discharged from hospital they are often given items of equipment to help with their recovery. This could be something straightforward such as a walking aid or crutches.

“If patients and their families fail to return the equipment when it is no longer needed we do our best to recover it. Very often it cannot be found because it has been put away out of sight.”

The drop-off point for returned walking aid items is at the Rehabilitation entrance at the front of the hospital.

The trust can only reuse items which it originally loaned to patients and these can be identified by blue, orange, red or purple ‘QEH Rehabilitation’ labels containing a serial number.