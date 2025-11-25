Formal steps are being taken to recover the unpaid wages of pharmacy staff who have been out of pocket for months.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton was forced to close down in September as employees felt they had reached “breaking point”.

At the time, a whistleblower told the Lynn News the situation “became impossible” at the branch due to missed wages, lack of stock and no pharmacist.

Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wotton. Picture: Google Maps

They were not alone, as teams across the country faced the same problem. It is alleged that Jhoots owes more than £600,000 to its staff overall.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Integrated Care Board is now issuing a number of notices to the company requiring it to correct the issues.

In addition to this, the General Pharmaceutical Council, which is responsible for regulating the industry, has taken action against other premises, with some being struck from the NHS pharmaceutical list and others under review.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: Alice Hobbs

North West Norfolk MP James Wild, who urged the Government to tackle the issue in the House of Commons last month, said: “The situation at Jhoots Pharmacy in South Wootton has been completely unacceptable, with staff going months without pay and patients left without access to essential medicines.

“I've consistently pressed ministers to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves, both in recovering unpaid wages for staff and in restoring reliable pharmaceutical services to our community.

“The Health Minister’s confirmation that action has now begun locally is a welcome step forward, and the Integrated Care Board is now taking formal steps to address the issues.

“I will continue to hold the Government accountable and monitor the situation closely as developments continue to progress."

In a letter from the Department of Health and Social Care, Stephen Kinnock, the minister for care, said Jhoots has “fallen far below standards”.

“My aim is to restore public trust in community pharmacy, uphold the highest standards across the sector and ensure patients continue to have access to quality pharmaceutical services,” he said.