A secondary school in Gaywood has turned around its fortunes, say inspectors.

Ofsted has just announced that King's Lynn Academy is rated 'good', having previously been 'requires improvement' in October 2018.

School principal Alan Fletcher insisted it had been a team effort to reach this standard for the first time but there would be no let-up in the strive to do even better.

He said: “We are delighted that the inspection report recognises the significant work of our team in ensuring we offer a good education to all of our students.

"King’s Lynn Academy has not previously been recognised as a good school, and this is a significant achievement for our staff, students and parents.

"Despite this fantastic achievement, we are determined to continue the hard work and for KLA to go from strength to strength and offer an excellent education to all.”

Staff and pupils mark Ofsted's most recent rating of KLA as 'good'. (57781426)

During Ofsted's visit in May, inspectors noted that KLA students "experience lots of success", feel cared for and are supported to overcome difficulties.

"Leaders have re-developed the curriculum to ensure it meets pupils’ needs well," the report says, adding: "Pupils’ achievement continues to improve as this redeveloped curriculum becomes an established part of provision across all year groups."

The standard of teaching was praised, with pupils' knowledge checked when they arrived at school and a good sequence of "building blocks" put in place to help them learn complex concepts over time.

English and history were highlighted as making good connections with previous learning.

"As a result, pupils learn well," the report said.

However, it also noted that the good teaching wasn't across the board yet.

"In a small minority of subjects, leaders and teachers have not fully achieved this level of success," said the report.

"Some knowledge is not re-enforced to ensure pupils remember it.

"Some vocabulary is not clearly understood by pupils. Leaders are aware of this and are already working to improve provision in these subjects."

The inspectors highlighted those matters as something to improve upon, as well as more detailed individual provision for pupils with special educational needs.

Paul Shanks, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, of which KLA is part, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and determination of the students, staff and KLA community.

"We are proud to be working with such a dedicated and professional team to ensure that our students receive a good education and look forward to supporting the academy to build on their successes.”