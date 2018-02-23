Ofsted inspectors hail West Norfolk pre-school as ‘outstanding’

A thriving West Norfolk pre-school has been rated as outstanding by inspectors - just one year after it was told it requires improvement.

Sandringham and West Newton Pre-school has been told it is outstanding in all four categories and Ofsted inspectors say its teaching is “inspirational”.

The report said: “The manager and extremely supportive management committee display high levels of enthusiasm and commitment to secure provision of the highest quality.

“Staff make regular and detailed assessments of children’s progress. Children experience consistently high-quality learning experiences.

“Staff listen to children and take on board their thoughts and ideas. Children know that their views are important and that they are valued as individuals.”

Inspectors observed the school’s quality of teaching during indoors and outdoor activities and assessed the impact this has on children’s learning.

They also spoke with staff, pupils and parents throughout the inspection and held a meeting with the pre-school’s manager and register provider before reaching their outstanding verdict.

The report added: “The manager, staff and voluntary management committee have the highest expectations for children’s learning and progress.

“They meticulously reflect on each area of the provision and its effectiveness to support children’s learning, well-being and welfare. The drive for improvement is relentless.

“Children respond with a can-do attitude and consistently show their passion for learning. Teaching is inspirational. All staff demonstrate teaching skills of the highest quality.

“They follow children’s interests throughout the session and turn each activity into a high-quality learning experience that incorporates all areas of learning.”

Pre-school manager, Rachael Bidwell said: “I am absolutely thrilled with our outstanding judgement as this truly reflects the inquisitive, enthusiasm of all our children and the dedication of all staff members, who work so well together to deliver the best learning experience possible.

“Ofsted recognised ‘teaching is inspirational’, ‘children behave exceptionally well’, ‘the learning environment continuously captures children’s interest’, ‘the manager, staff and voluntary management committee have the highest expectations for the children’s learning and their progress’. What a wonderful way to celebrate our 30th anniversary year.”

Chair of the pre-school committee, Dionne Aston-Whitmore said: “Unfortunately, in June 2017 Sandringham and West Newton Pre-school was inspected and received an overall ‘room for improvement’ judgment due to a committee administrative error. The teaching and children’s outcomes were judged separately as ‘good’.

“Our swift response to amend this error and the amazing work ethic of the staff, who always work consistently hard to ensure the children make excellent progress, ensured that when we were re-inspected in January 2018 we received the outstanding judgement the pre-school deserved.”