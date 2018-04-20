Ofsted says teaching is ‘much better’ at King’s Lynn Academy

Teaching at a West Norfolk secondary school is “much better than it was,” according to an Ofsted monitoring report.

King’s Lynn Academy has been told its leaders and managers are taking effective action towards removing the school’s special measures status.

This is the school’s third monitoring inspection since it was subject to special measures in November 2016.

In a letter to principal Alan Fletcher, Ofsted inspector John Mitcheson said: “The overall quality of teaching is much better than it was at the time of the last inspection.

“Our visits to lessons observed some high-quality learning and progress. This is a direct result of teachers’ good subject knowledge, detailed planning and high expectations of pupils.

“We found school to be a calm, purposeful place to be. In lessons, behaviour was managed effectively. Around school at breaks and lunchtimes, pupils conducted themselves well.”

Principal Alan Fletcher said: “We are pleased that Ofsted continue to be happy with the progress we are making.

“We were especially pleased that they found that ‘teaching is much better than it was at the time of the last inspection’ and that inspectors ‘observed high-quality learning and progress’ as a direct result of teachers’ good subject knowledge, detailed planning and high expectations of pupils’.

“However we recognise that we still have areas that need to improve, and we are all determined that we will continue to work as hard as we can to improve the quality of our school.”