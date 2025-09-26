An old-established lunch club for senior citizens which has been serving up helpings of food and fellowship for almost 60 years has a new leader.

Rebecca Burridge is looking forward to the challenge of her new volunteer role at the helm of the Forget-Me-Not Wednesday Club, which meets in Gaywood Church Rooms and is run under the auspices of St Faith's Anglican and Methodist Church on Gayton Road.

It is exciting times for the club as it looks forward to celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026.

The new Gaywood Forget-Me-Not leader Rebecca Burridge (centre) with club volunteers (from left) Maggie Sharpin, Linda Ecclestone, Eleanor Morrison and Marie Jarvis

Mrs Burridge, a 36-year-old chartered legal executive and co-founder of the Lynn-based Burridge and Puck solicitors, is now running the club after it was temporarily suspended while a new leader was found.

She strongly believes clubs like this play a vital community role in bringing elderly people together to socialise and make friends over a two-course hot meal.

"For some people, coming to the club's weekly lunch gets them out of the house, offering them the chance to meet new friends,” she said.

One of Mrs Burridge’s first jobs will be to try and attract some new members.

"We need more new members to ensure the club is viable and to keep down the food costs,” she said.

The lunches are supported by a small team of long-serving helpers who serve the meals, wash up and clear away afterwards.

"The small team of volunteer helpers play an important role in ensuring everyone has an enjoyable time over lunch,” Mrs Burridge added.

The Gaywood club was founded almost six decades ago and leading figures over the years have included Connie Kenyon, Elaine Price-Jones, Lesley Harrison, Ken Robinson and Angela Roseblade,

St Faith's Rector, Rev Kyla Sorensen, said she was delighted that it has re-started after a pause while a new leader was found.

"Speaking with our regular diners, I know that they are happy too," she said.

Rev Sorensen said the lunch club has been an important part of the church's mission for nearly 60 years, and added "What a shining example of church working with community.

"I am confident that under new management it will continue to flourish again as a place of welcome.”

Anyone who may be interested in joining the club can give Mrs Burrridge a call on 07715 400199 for an informal chat.