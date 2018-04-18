Old Hunstanton home proposal approved after appeal

A government inspector has overturned the refusal of planning permission for a replacement house in Old Hunstanton.

Developers have won their appeal against West Norfolk Council’s rejection of the proposal for a site in Hamilton Road.

But a separate application for the borough council to pay appeal costs was refused.

A plan for a replacement home at 6 Hamilton Road was submitted to the borough council last May and rejected by the authority in August.

They argued that the existing property, built in pepperpot style, should be considered a non-designated heritage asset.

But inspector Richard Exton said that, while the property was distinctive, it was not unique and its loss would not be significant on those grounds.

He added: “There is insufficient evidence before me to demonstrate that the loss of No 6 would set a precedent for the demolition of similar properties.

“The Council would have the opportunity to assess any future proposals on their own merits, in light of polices and material considerations relevant at the time.”

But the inspector rejected claims that the authority had acted unreasonably in refusing the initial application.

He said: “Elected members are not obliged to follow the advice of officers in arriving at decisions.

“It is not unreasonable for elected members to arrive at different conclusions to the officers advising them where they can be justified.”