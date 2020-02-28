Old photographs handed in to bus company after being found in Fairstead

Two family photographs were found at a bus station in the Lynn area yesterday afternoon (Thursday, February 27) as an appeal has gone out for the owner to collect them.

Lynxbus posted a picture of the two photographs on Twitter with one being black and white, and the other in colour.

A spokesperson for the service said the photographs were found at the Fairstead bus station on Winston Churchill Drive near to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout.

She added that they were handed in between 4pm and 5pm.

Lynxbus can be contacted on 01553 611955.

