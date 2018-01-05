Old year ends with ‘terrorist’ quip from Duke in Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh made the headlines again this week as he joined the Queen and other members of the Royal Family for a New Year’s Eve church service at Sandringham.

As wellwishers gathered outside the St Mary Magdalene Church, Prince Philip pointed out a bearded man in the crowd and reportedly asked: “Is that a terrorist?”

The Queen attending morning service at Sandringham

However, despite criticism from some Muslim groups, national media reports claimed the apparent target of the quip, Alaster Ashby, of Dersingham, was not offended by it.

The Queen, the Princess Royal and the Countess of Wessex were among those attending the regular Sunday service.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who was not at church, is reported to have taken his fiancee Meghan Markle for a winter break on the French Riviera.

Duke of Edinburgh attending morning service at Sandringham