Older patients at King's Lynn hospital remembered with Co-op's donation of gifts

Older patients at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital had a present to open on Christmas morning thanks to the staff and customers of The Co-op Group.

Workers at the group’s stores across the region organised cake sales, raffles and tombolas to raise money for presents, which were delivered to the hospital last Friday.

Patients were given chocolates, something to occupy their minds and luxurious toiletries thanks to the Co-op team, who also spent hours wrapping the gifts.

Co-op Group Learning Facilitator Tim Newby and Area Manager Sam Winter with Deputy Chief Nurse Val Newton and the mountain of presents delivered to older patients at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (6200508)

The hospital’s deputy chief nurse Val Newton, pictured above, right, receiving the gifts, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Co-op Group for this enormous pile of gifts to distribute to our adult patients on Christmas morning.

“Some of our older patients may not be lucky enough to receive a gift this Christmas due to family circumstances, so I know these presents will mean the world to them.

“We are always astounded at this time of year by the generosity of the local community. This does not just make a difference to our patients but also to the staff who are caring for them over the festive period.”

Co-op area manager Sam Winter, pictured centre with learning facilitator Tim Newby, thanked all those who helped the project.

She added: “Connecting communities and bringing people together is at the heart of the Co-op. Colleagues were keen to show that the community was thinking of those who would be spending time in hospital over Christmas.” Picture: SUBMITTED