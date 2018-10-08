Older population surge in West Norfolk revealed

Pensioners. Stock image (4624286)

As consultations over the future of a West Norfolk residential home continue, new figures have revealed the potential scale of the care burden the borough could face over coming decades.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests the number of pensioner-led households in the borough will rise by more than 40 per cent by 2041.

The number of households with someone aged 85 or over living in them is also expected to more than double over the same period.

And the figures have prompted calls for a “revolution” in social care provision.

According to the ONS, there will be 35,023 households, defined as a single person living alone, or a group of people who live at the same address and share rooms and a kitchen, whose head is aged 65 or over in the borough by 2041 – up 44 per cent on current levels.

The number of households with residents aged 85 or over is also projected to rise by 104 per cent to almost 7,400.

And with the future of care services already a cause of significant public concern, and a consultation on the potential closure of Burman House in Terrington St John ongoing, Age UK officials say they fear that care needs which are not being properly fulfilled now will only continue to grow, even if many can still live independently.

Dr Elizabeth Webb, from the charity said: “The over 85 group is the fastest growing and the most likely to have the greatest needs for social and health care, which has an impact on the health service.

“It’s about having a person there to help get them out of bed, help them wash and dress and to put a meal on the table. This needs people, not a technological solution.

“The social care workforce is understaffed and there’s not enough cash to provide the support that’s needed.

“Older people today are more likely than future generations to have children to help care for them. In future we’ll see more people living alone and more without someone to care for them.”

The projections also show that the number of younger households in West Norfolk are set to fall by 2041. Under 25 households will go down by five per cent and the 25-34 age bracket by four per cent.

The ONS believes that by 2041 there will be an extra four million households in England, but this is fewer than previously forecast.

It says that the slower growth is due to assumptions about births, life expectancy, migration and new forecasts on the numbers of people who will continue to live with parents or co-habitate.

The projections show that in West Norfolk the number of households will climb to 73,690 by 2041, while the population will grow by 14,105 to 163,601.