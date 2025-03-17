The oldest working theatre in the UK recently celebrated its rich Shakespearean heritage with a talk by its creative director.

St George's Guildhall in Lynn acknowledged its heritage with a talk by Tim FitzHigham at the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The presentation delved into the lives of Robert Armin and William Kempe, two pivotal comedians of the Elizabethan era, and highlighted the Guildhall's unique association with the Bard.

St George's Guildhall creative director, Tim FitzHigham, at the Shakespeare Institute

Tim FitzHigham, a multi-award-winning comedian, writer, and performer, has been at the forefront of promoting and preserving the Guildhall's historical significance.

His expertise on Robert Armin, who was born in Lynn, coupled with his role as creative director, has helped shed new light on the deep connections between St George’s and Shakespearean theatre.

In 1592-1593, during a plague-induced closure of London's theatres, Shakespeare and his company, the Earl of Pembroke's Men, performed at the Guildhall.

This period is pivotal, as it is believed that the Bard himself graced the Guildhall's stage, bringing his works to life for the local audience.

The Guildhall's significance is further accentuated by recent archaeological discoveries, including a 600-year-old doorway believed to have been part of a room used by Shakespeare and his company for changing and storing props.

The Shakespeare Institute, established in 1951, is an internationally renowned research institution dedicated to advancing knowledge of Shakespeare studies and Renaissance drama.

Located in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon, the Institute offers postgraduate programs and serves as a hub for scholars and enthusiasts alike.

Mr FitzHigham's collaboration with the Institute not only highlights the Guildhall's historical importance but also fosters a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of regional theatres and Shakespeare's touring practices.

The lecture was part of the induction weekend for new students at the Shakespeare Institute, providing them with insights into the lesser-known facets of Shakespearean theatre.