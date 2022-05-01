On their marks for GEAR in King's Lynn

The race is on this morning as thousands of runners took to the streets of Lynn for the annual GEAR 10k run.

The event has returned to its traditional May Day bank holiday slot, having been held in August last year due to Covid concerns.

Club athletes and fundraisers alike lined up in the Tuesday Market Place this morning for the main race, with the Mini GEAR for youngsters following later.

Runners set off at the start of the GEAR 10k in Lynn (56387353)

Many local roads and car parks are closed to enable the event to take place, while Lynn's large-scale vaccination centre at the Shakespeare Barn is also shut today.

Runners set off at the start of the GEAR 10k in Lynn (56387356)

Runners set off at the start of the GEAR 10k in Lynn (56387359)

The GEAR course starts and finishes in the Tuesday Market Place (56387362)