On their marks for GEAR in King's Lynn
Published: 10:51, 01 May 2022
| Updated: 10:53, 01 May 2022
The race is on this morning as thousands of runners took to the streets of Lynn for the annual GEAR 10k run.
The event has returned to its traditional May Day bank holiday slot, having been held in August last year due to Covid concerns.
Club athletes and fundraisers alike lined up in the Tuesday Market Place this morning for the main race, with the Mini GEAR for youngsters following later.
Many local roads and car parks are closed to enable the event to take place, while Lynn's large-scale vaccination centre at the Shakespeare Barn is also shut today.