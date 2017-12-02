On your marks, get set, go! Grand East Anglia Run launches in King’s Lynn

Get your running shoes at the ready, it’s time to sign up for one of East Anglia’s most popular road runs.

Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR), which is being staged by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, in partnership with Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council, is returning to Lynn in May.

GEAR 2017

Now in its 13th year, the run will take participants from Tuesday Market Place, along the River Ouse pathway, to The Walks, before returning to Tuesday Market Place.

Runners will take in a number of landmark buildings including Red Mount, the Custom House and Greyfriars Tower.

Run For All event team manager, Lynne Preston said: “We were delighted with the success of last year’s GEAR 10k.

“The response to the run was excellent and it was a fantastic addition to our 2017 calendar.

“We look forward to welcoming even more runners to King’s Lynn in 2018.”

Run For All is part of the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson who raised almost £2 million for charity through a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with insurable cancer.

The Bespak GEAR 10k Corporate Challenge, which invites companies, groups of friends, charities and other organisations to battle it out to be crowned the fasted firm in the race, and Bespak Mini Gear, which is a 1.2-mile run for people of all abilities aged six and over, are also making a return after their success in pervious years.

Managing director of Bespak, Keyvan Djamarani said: “We are very proud of our involvement with an event that is fun, promotes good health and raises money for so many good causes.

“There is always a tremendous atmosphere surrounding the event and, like many other people in the region, we are already looking forward to the 2018 run.”

Participants in Bespak Mini Gear are being encouraged to raise money for a charity “close to their hearts”.

Sarah Byrne of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, who is GEAR’s official partner charity, said: “Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people who have lost parents whilst serving in the British Armed Forces.

“Inspired by the experience of Army widow Nikki Scott, following the death of her husband Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009, the charity is currently providing assistance to hundreds of bereaved Forces children around the UK.

“Support offered to the children includes fun activities such as holiday breaks and group events, personal development assistance through educational grants and access to professional bereavement counselling.”

Snettisham Primary School students and their parents took part in Bespak Mini Gear 2017 and say they are looking for a win this time round.

Deputy headteacher, Emma Hunt said: “The children successfully completed a 1.2-mile fun run and proudly received a Mini Gear medal and a goody bag to mark their achievements.

“A large numbers of parents, staff and relatives also came along to the event to support everyone taking part. It was a fantastic turnout.

“To top it all off, the school won a cash prize for the third year running due to the high number of pupils and parents taking part.

“The Friends of Snettisham Primary School utilised the money raised from the event to develop an outdoor classroom and purchase a fridge to keep packed lunches fresh until lunchtime.”

Students Hamish Chilvers, 9, Bonnie Parsons, 9, William Mann, 6, and Millie-Mae Rodrigues, 6, are all taking on Bespak Mini Gear this year and are confident they will take home first place.

For more information about GEAR or to put your name down for the 10k or 1.2-mile run, visit www.runforall.com/events/10k/kings-lynn-gear-10k/.