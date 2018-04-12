One in, two out, as King’s Lynn road layout trial announced

A new layout is to be trialled on one of Lynn’s busiest roads in a bid to tackle long-standing congestion problems, officials have announced today.

Work will take place next week to reshape London Road in what officials claim could be a “quick fix” in the ongoing battle to keep traffic moving.

The main measure will see the two-lane section of the southbound carriageway, heading out of town, extended beyond the junction with Valingers Road.

Inbound traffic will be reduced to one lane to accommodate the change.

A dedicated right-turn lane will also be created at the Valingers Road junction and its traffic lights will be taken out of use.

However, the lights at the nearby pedestrian crossing, close to the Windsor Road junction, will remain in operation.

The results of the trial will be fed into an ongoing study of transport issues in the town, which is due to be completed by the end of the year.

Officials say the measures were drawn up following modelling work completed after West Norfolk Council chiefs asked Norfolk County Council to look at what could be done to reduce jams in the area.

Borough council leader Brian Long said: “We have agreed to this trial as it could prove to be a very effective ‘quick fix’.

“Our main concern is that we make it easier for people to get around the town whether they are visiting or working here.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, added: “We’ve listened to what the borough council and local people have told us about their frustrations with the congestion on London Road.

“These relatively small changes will be quick to make and could really help to tackle this problem, leading to reduced journey times and making it easier for local people and visitors to get around the town.”

The announcement comes after West Norfolk Community Transport bosses last month called for radical action to tackle what they described as Lynn’s “routinely gridlocked” traffic.