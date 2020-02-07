Home   News   Article

One injured in crash near King's Lynn school

By Allister Webb
Published: 09:36, 07 February 2020
One person has been injured following a crash in Lynn this morning.

Police say they were called to Gaywood Road shortly after 7.50am today following reports of a collision between two cars.

The crash happened between the Gaywood Clock and the King Edward VII Academy.

Police accident (15699253)
A Norfolk Police spokesman said one person had sustained a minor injury.

The road was blocked for a time, causing long queues for commuters, but has now been cleared.

