A “one of a kind” charity which helps people overcome brain injuries has announced its closure.

Headway Norfolk and Waveney, which has a support centre in South Lynn, has said that it is facing financial difficulties, which has resulted in it having no choice but to shut its doors.

The charity, which receives no Government funding, supports those who have suffered a brain injury or stroke to help them recover.

Headway is based at South Lynn Community Centre: Picture: Google Maps

The service, which operates at South Lynn Community Centre, will close on November 30.

Staff at the Lynn centre are now worried about what people will do when they can no longer receive help from the charity.

Anna Bridle, senior support worker at Headway, said: “There is nothing that can be done unless Norfolk County Council come up with a miracle to keep us commissioned.

“We are absolutely heartbroken. Our main concern is our clients, where will they go? What service will they have without us?

“The impact is not just on our staff, but on our clients and their families and carers.”