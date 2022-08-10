Tributes have been paid to a long-serving Lynn councillor who died last week as 'one of life's true gentlemen'.

John Collop, who first served on West Norfolk Council in 1999 and was ward councillor for the Gaywood Clock, died aged 70 on Friday.

His colleagues have shared tributes to the late councillor, who was also leader of the Labour Group from 2016 to 2020.

Long-serving Lynn councillor John Collop has died

West Norfolk Council leader Cllr Stuart Dark said Mr Collop would be 'sorely missed'.

"John was a long-serving, effective and dedicated councillor for West Norfolk who is, and will continue to be, sorely missed," he said.

"He was respected by his fellow councillors and officers here, not only for this but because he was clearly a genuine and gentle man in the way he consistently behaved to us all.

John Collop pictured with wife Sandra and son Ashley in 2011

“I know his beloved wife Sandra and son Ashley have been touched by the messages and support they’ve received since John’s passing and my and everyone here's thoughts are with them and his many friends at this most awful time."

Meanwhile, Cllr Charles Joyce, borough councillor for South Lynn and leader of the Labour group, said his peer was a 'huge influence' in the Labour Party and the council.

"We stood shoulder to shoulder as brothers in many campaigns, be they making life better for all or opposing an incinerator," he said.

"John used experience gained from his time in business as a senior manager of a highly respected national company and later as a self-employed sole trader to help keep us all on track which at times resembled a Labour of Hercules.

John Collop

"His knowledge on many subjects, especially housing, was immense. John was often my go-to encyclopaedia and from whom I would always consult."

Mr Collop served on the council from 1999 to 2007, becoming a cabinet member in 2002.

He was re-elected and served again from 2011 to 2022, and over the years, he chaired the Cabinet Scrutiny Committee, been Vice Chair of the Audit Committee and King's Lynn Area Consultative Committee.

Mr Collop, who served as a Labour councillor alongside his wife Sandra Collop, who represents Gaywood North Bank, was also on various committees including Planning, Licensing, Appointments, Development and Estates, Resources and Performance and Corporate performance panel.

Borough mayor Cllr Lesley Bambridge said she had known Mr Collop since she first became a councillor around 15 years ago.

"It’s like losing a friend when a council colleague dies," she said.

"I was particularly pleased that he was well enough to accompany me to give out Jubilee coins to the pupils of Howard Junior.

"He really enjoyed the visit and welcomed a tour of the school."

West Norfolk Council's chief executive Lorraine Gore added: "From an officer perspective, I have nothing but positive thoughts of John.

"He was one of life's true gentlemen. We had many discussions on a wide range of subjects which I always valued.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his wife and son at this difficult time."

Mrs Collop has advised her husband's funeral will be held at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood on Thursday, August 25 at 2pm, followed by internment at Gayton Road Cemetery.

Mourners are asked to wear something red, while flowers are welcome, or donations to Tapping House and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn Charitable Fund 'for making the wards dementia friendly'.