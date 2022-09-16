A Scout from Lynn is one of just 120 from across the UK supporting thousands of people paying their respects to the Queen in London.

Abi Karreman, 23, will be supporting the lying-in-state process at Westminster Palace by directing members of the public and keeping them safe while volunteering in Victoria Tower Gardens.

Abi said: “I am a Queen’s Scout and this is one of the greatest honours of my life.

"To step forward and live up to my Scout Promise to do my duty to the Queen is a very proud moment.

"Her Majesty was such an amazing role model.”

Abi is one of more than 100 Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK who will be joining volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed.

These volunteers will be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

There was a special relationship between the Scouts and the Queen during her reign, with Scout volunteers supporting her coronation.

Throughout seven decades, the Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts' promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award - now the King's Scout Award.