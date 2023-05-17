One of Lynn's most important heritage buildings has been put up for sale.

Being offered to the market for the first time in nearly a century, the Greenland Fishery is truly unique and provides a rare opportunity to acquire one of the town's oldest surviving properties.

The origins date back to the 1600s when it was originally built as a wealthy merchant’s residence with offices.

The Grade II* listed building, in Bridge Street, has had various uses over the years including a public house, museum and private residence and was restored and extended by the Lynn Preservation Trust in the late 1990s.

It is now being marketed through Landles with an asking price of £400,000 for a 999 year lease.

The property features a wealth of original features with the most significant being the Jacobean wall paintings which can be found in the first floor bedroom of the house.

The property is currently configured as two self-contained units – a large two bedroom residence at 29 Bridge Street and commercial office premises at 28 Bridge Street. They are set over three floors and there are cellars under most of the property.

Lynn Preservation Trust was given the building in 1997 and went on to carry out the extensive conservation work it needed.

It actually dates back to 1605 when it was built by John Atkin. It has survived both a notice of demolition in 1911 and a German bomb in 1941. It was given to the Trust by the Norfolk Archaeological Trust

A statement from the Trust board of trustees reads: “The town and the Trust are truly fortunate to have such a beautiful building and it is vital that it maintains its attributes.

“Since completing the conservation works, KLPT has let the building on a series of leases but it has become apparent that short term leases are not appropriate for securing the building’s long-term future and it has been vacant for much of the time.

“Given its legal protection through its listing, its inclusion in the town’s conservation area and the structural work done by the Trust, the Trust feels that it is the right time for it to take on a new role.

“We are seeking to grant a new long lease or possibly sell the building to someone capable of fulfilling the obligations to maintain and preserve the building.

“We accept that there will be a need for it to be adapted to modern use and to give it a sustainable future but this should be possible without damage to its historic character.

“The Trust did a similar project with Clifton House in Queen Street where we secured its structure and then sold it in the early 2000s and we have been delighted with the results which demonstrates that, whilst the challenge is sometimes daunting, these buildings can be converted sympathetically to modern living.

“The benefit to the Trust of a sale of Greenland Fishery is that capital can be released to target other buildings at significantly greater risk. For example, the Trust has recently highlighted the deterioration of the Old Bath House on the Common Staithe which is need of desperate repair work.

“The challenge of finding the right occupant for Greenland Fishery is not without its difficulties but the Trust is confident that it can make the right decision to allow the building to carry on as a “living” asset within the local community; something the Trust’s original benefactors would be proud of.”