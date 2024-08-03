A female police officer who had to split two fighting men up had to deal with one of them “thrusting his pelvis up and down” on her.

Those fighting men, who are now “firm friends”, were Linas Balciunas, 34, and Igor Lukianskyi, 40. Both appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Both admitted using threatening language to provoke fear on May 26, while Balciunas also pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said that the female police officer was on patrol by herself at around 7pm when she saw both of the defendants fighting each other.

She tried to split the men up and handcuffed one of them, but while doing so, one was headbutting the other.

The officer put one in a headlock in an attempt to get them off each other.

She said that both were “extremely aggressive”, and that during the process of trying to separate them, Balciunas was thrusting his pelvis up and down from underneath her.

The officer called for backup and the pair were arrested.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “Neither of the two defendants can explain what happened. It appears that they had been to a garden party and had drank to excess.

“Nobody acting in their duty should have to put up with this sort of event.

“They made up immediately and after leaving the police investigation centre became firm friends.”

William Hush, chairing the magistrates, said: “Nobody should suffer as a result of doing their job.”

Both men were handed a six-month conditional discharge and fined for their actions.

Balciunas, of Diamond Street in South Lynn, was fined £525 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140 and court costs of £85.

Lukianskyi, of Saddlebow Road, also in South Lynn, was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £85.