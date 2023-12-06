Home   News   Article

Three-vehicle crash on John Kennedy Road in King’s Lynn sees one person taken to hospital

By Molly Nicholas
Published: 14:51, 06 December 2023
 | Updated: 15:43, 06 December 2023

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a busy town road yesterday evening.

Police were called to John Kennedy Road in Lynn at 4.24pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision between a Kia, a Citroen, and a Land Rover.

One ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene and assessed three patients.

A three-vehicle crash took place yesterday evening
Fire crews from Lynn were also at the scene, and made it safe.

Two of those involved were discharged, but a third was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.

They are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

