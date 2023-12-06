Three-vehicle crash on John Kennedy Road in King’s Lynn sees one person taken to hospital
Published: 14:51, 06 December 2023
| Updated: 15:43, 06 December 2023
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a busy town road yesterday evening.
Police were called to John Kennedy Road in Lynn at 4.24pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision between a Kia, a Citroen, and a Land Rover.
One ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene and assessed three patients.
Fire crews from Lynn were also at the scene, and made it safe.
Two of those involved were discharged, but a third was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.
They are believed to have suffered minor injuries.