A47 crash at King's Lynn's Constitution Hill near Hardwick roundabout sees one person taken to hospital

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 14:53, 31 August 2022
 | Updated: 14:55, 31 August 2022

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree on the A47 in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at Constitution Hill, approaching the Hardwick roundabout, at about 10.30am.

The road was closed while the fire service removed a woman from the vehicle.

The crash happened on the A47 at Constitution Hill in Lynn, approaching the Hardwick roundabout. Picture: Google Maps
A police spokeswoman said one other person also in the car was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The road reopened at 12.42pm.

