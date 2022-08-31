One person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree on the A47 in Lynn this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision at Constitution Hill, approaching the Hardwick roundabout, at about 10.30am.

The road was closed while the fire service removed a woman from the vehicle.

The crash happened on the A47 at Constitution Hill in Lynn, approaching the Hardwick roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

A police spokeswoman said one other person also in the car was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The road reopened at 12.42pm.