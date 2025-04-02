Motorists queued on a main road in Lynn as emergency services dealt with a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening.

Multiple fire crews worked to free a person who was trapped after the collision on Edward Benefer Way at 5.38pm.

Cars could be seen turning around from the accident site after police blocked off the road.

Motorists could be seen turning around after police blocked the road. Picture: Google Maps

One person was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.