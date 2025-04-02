One rushed to King’s Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after crash left person trapped in vehicle on Edward Benefer Way
Published: 09:55, 02 April 2025
Motorists queued on a main road in Lynn as emergency services dealt with a two-vehicle crash yesterday evening.
Multiple fire crews worked to free a person who was trapped after the collision on Edward Benefer Way at 5.38pm.
Cars could be seen turning around from the accident site after police blocked off the road.
One person was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.