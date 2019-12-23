One person has been seriously injured in a crash which closed the A47 in West Norfolk for several hours earlier today.

Three vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened on the Lynn-bound carriageway near Tilney All Saints at around 10.50am this morning.

Norfolk Police confirmed a short time ago that the road has now re-opened between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout.

Police accident (15699253)

A force spokesman added that one person had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with what are said to be "serious" injuries.

Fire crews earlier said they had freed a person from the wreckage.

Two units from Lynn and one from Wisbech were called to the scene.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was among the organisations which were initially called to the scene.

