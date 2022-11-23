The One to One Project based in Lynn is celebrating after being awarded £322,744 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

This will enable the charity to continue to offer a free service and be there for those who need help and support. Established with charitable status in 1984, it aims to provide long-term professional support to adults in West Norfolk and North Norfolk who are experiencing emotional, social and mental health difficulties.

Project manager Deborah Regan said: "Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can continue to offer a free service and be there for those who need us."

Staff and volunteers make a difference to the lives of people experiencing mental health difficulties as they gain a greater sense of control over their lives and a better sense of wellbeing.

This funding will enable the project to continue to adapt and evolve and meet the needs of the community.

It will continue providing counselling and mentoring in the town centre.

With this funding it means the project will be to help some three-hundred and fifty people over the next three years.