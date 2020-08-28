One visitor per day to be allowed at King's Lynn hospital

More visitors will be allowed to see their loved ones at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital under revised measures announced this afternoon.

Patients will be allowed one visitor per day, for up to an hour, from next Tuesday, September 1, instead of the current limit of one per week .

Those limits were introduced earlier this month, after most visiting access was suspended during the coronavirus outbreak .

QEH General Views of the outside of the hospital (14560939)

Chief nurse Dr April Brown said a short time ago: "Expanding our visiting arrangements is a welcome step, and will help with the recovery of many of our patients.

"As we have previously said, these measures are all subject to monitoring and, in the event of a second outbreak, we will re-visit this policy as required."

As with the current restrictions, visits will have to be booked in advance by contacting the relevant ward through the hospital's switchboard number on 01553 613613.

Visitors will still be required to wear masks, use hand sanitiser and provide contact details for test and trace purposes.

Time slots are available for visiting throughout the day (seven days a week).

And the trust says compassionate visiting for those patients with dementia, at end of life, with learning disabilities, autism, mental health problems, children and maternity can still be arranged with the relevant ward.

