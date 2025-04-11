The road outside a primary school could become “more dangerous” if it were made one-way, a council has warned.

In late March, the Lynn News reported on serious concerns over traffic outside Lynn’s Whitefriars Church of England Primary Academy after a child narrowly avoided being hit by a driver mounting the pavement.

Cllr Francis Bone and Cllr Deborah Heneghan, who represent the St Margarets with St Nicholas Ward on West Norfolk Council, approached Norfolk County Council’s highways department to discuss the possibility of the road being made one-way.

The road outside the Whitefriars school has been described as 'dangerous' and a 'bottleneck'. Picture: Google Maps

However, a county council spokesperson has now said: “Our safety team have visited the site previously and advised that creating a one-way street could potentially increase vehicle speeds making the area more dangerous.

“We have offered to carry out a full feasibility study of the area on the councillor’s behalf but this would need to be funded by the borough council and delivery of any works would also be subject to suitable funds being available.”

Towards the end of last year, a new initiative saw parents given a QR code that can be scanned at the payment machine at the borough council’s Boal Quay car park - just a few minutes’ walk away from the school - and get 30 minutes of parking for free.

This was in a bid to reduce congestion - but as the problem consists, there are fresh calls for new safety measures to be put in place.