One year for charity helping struggling kids stay in education

Dropping out of school may be the start of a downward spriral, but a Lynn-based charity is helping to ensure young people recover the education they need.

Hexagon Education, based at the Highgate Community Centre, works with those aged from 12 to 19-years-old who are not in education.

The charity has celebrated its first anniversary recently, taking on around 25 children in its inaugural year.

Manager Mary Harper, who set up the charity, said: “We are a charity so none of us take a wage so we are dependent on funding mainly to pay bills.

“The building was a community hall in 1920 but it is from the 1850s we think. It used to be a school for a church. It’s old and not pretty, but it’s functional.”

Students with Pauline Davis (tutor), Mary Harper (manager), Keith Kirkham (volunteer) and Richard Johnson (trustee)

Mrs Harper said the charity takes on predominantly Year 10 pupils who have had to leave school.

Reasons for dropping out may be because of anxiety issues or physical health difficulties she said.

“Three of our current pupils are doing their GCSEs,” Mrs Harper continued.

“In order to qualify they could have been enrolled into our charity.”

The charity started out at Bergen Way on the North Lynn Industrial Estate before moving to Highgate.

This enables pupils to easily get off the bus to access the school Mrs Harper said.