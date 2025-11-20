Today marks one year since the disappearance of a man who police believe was murdered.

Maris Ile was last seen on November 20, 2024, when he left his home in Lynn to go to work – but he never arrived.

Enquiries led officers to believe that the 54-year-old had come to harm and a ‘no-body’ murder investigation was launched. The four men and a woman arrested on suspicion of murder remain on police bail until December 11.

Maris Ile was last seen in November last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

Despite extensive searches, Maris’ body has never been found, so police are continuing to encourage anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Phill Gray said: "You may be worried about repercussions. It may be that the information you want to give us is about people that you know or friends of yours. But please come and talk to us, we can help you.

“You may think your information is not significant – but even the smallest detail could be the key to moving this investigation forward.”