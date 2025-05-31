The Rotary Club of Lynn has continued its longstanding support for the Magpie Centre, Riding for the Disabled, with a generous donation of £1,300.

The cheque was recently presented at the charity’s site in Runcton Holme by Rotary president Paul Kunes, alongside staff members Abbie, Natalie, and Suzanne.

Also pictured was Buddy, a horse purchased by the Rotary Club around ten years ago and still playing a key role in the centre’s work today.

The Magpie Centre provides therapeutic riding sessions for people with physical and learning disabilities, helping to build confidence, strength, and emotional well-being.

This latest donation is part of a wider effort by the Rotary Club, which has given a total of £3,600 to seven local charities in recent weeks.

In the past 30 years, it is estimated that the club has donated around £100,000 to the Magpie Centre, funding everything from horses and tack to feed and essential equipment.