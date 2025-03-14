An online antiques shop which was set up by two brothers inspired by their family has opened a new unit.

Knight Fine Antiques and Collectables has moved into a larger space within the Antiques Warehouse in Setchey – East Anglia’s largest such centre.

The online shop was started up last March by Lynn brothers Harry and Arthur Knight, who specialise in 18th and 19th-century furniture and sell antiques worldwide.

The pair have quickly become one of the leading fine and luxury antique dealers in Norfolk.

On showcase and available at the Setchey warehouse are some “incredible” pieces of luxury furniture including two Victorian Ebonised Boulle Credenzas, a Napoleon III Pier Cabinet, a Meiji Period Japanese Shodana, and much more.

Harry and Arthur said these many of these luxury pieces would have originally been made for wealthy individuals, and likely adorned great halls and houses across the country.

They said: “We encourage anyone interested in antiques, interior design or art to go visit the antiques warehouse and visit the amazing range of antiques available from everyone there.”