Online King's Lynn garden community is starting to bloom

A facebook group page sharing gardening tips and swapping anything from seedlings to apple trees has been set up by a gardening enthusiast from Gaywood.

Called ‘Plants, seed and garden items SWAP in King’s Lynn area for FREE’, it is a public group for anyone who wants to swap tips and knowledge about gardening and plants. Alongside this, items can be swapped between the group members - from garden tools to watering cans.

Behind the group is Tracey Robinson who had this idea as she has always worked for the community.

Tracey Robinson's garden inspired her to create Plants seeds and garden items swap for free Facebook group (48774152)

With a 75ft garden, she didn’t want to keep spending money on plants so she happened to be chatting to her neighbour who gave her a plant. In return. she popped in a box of biscuits for him and the idea grew.

She swapped some seed heads with another neighbour who gave her some rhubarb in return.

Living with a rare brain disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, Tracey understands the need to being part of a community and how important this can be to people who may feel lonely. Bringing like-minded people together, the group has grown to 52 members since she started it in June and she hopes will be able to go on to raise funds for Norfolk Hospice: Tapping House.

Tracey said: “I didn’t know what to do with my extra plants so my best friend Nicola suggested swapping. I created the group locally to Lynn and anyone is welcome to join. It’s exciting seeing new members, everybody is so friendly and welcoming, swapping tips and knowledge.”

People in the group can communicate with each other and if they have a plant to swap they can arrange to drop off and collect. Swaps don’t have to be equal in size - just free and not to be sold.

Living with her rare condition means Tracey knows what illness does to people mentally and physically and one aim of the group is getting people together.

She said: “There are lonely people out there so it’s expressing a shared interest in gardening. My mum said to me ‘Can I have some from your garden Trace, I prefer your plants”

In return her mum made her a ploughman’s lunch.

Tracey added: “It brings a tear to my eye, I know it seems sad and old fashioned but to be able to take a seed and grow it into a plant is amazing.”