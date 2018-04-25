Online survey launched on Hunstanton coastal defence ideas

The move follows a recent consultation event in the resort on shortlisted options to go into a coastal management plan for the area.

And officials hope the new survey will enable more people to have their say on the ideas put forward.

More than 20 public bodies, business and environmental groups have been involved in the development of hte plan, which aims to maintain existing levels of sea defence protection and reduce the rate of coastal erosion.

The participants include parish and town councils, heritage organisations, flood risk management groups, the National Farmers’ Union and trade bodies.

A spokesman for West Norfolk Council, which is leading the process, said: “The consultation process has already reduced the long list of options for the plan to a short list of seven options for the cliffs and five management approaches for the promenade and defences.

“These shortlisted items were presented at a drop-in event in Hunstanton, and the feedback gathered is included in a detailed options appraisal report that has been prepared.”

Full details of the plan, and the options appraisal, can be found at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/hunstantoncoastalmanagementplan.

The survey will be open until May 18, with preferred options to be determined and costed after that.