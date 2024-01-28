It’s five weeks and counting until the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards – when we name the best in the business in each of 11 categories.

The Lynn News is proud to be staging the 35th Awards at the Alive Corn Exchange on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday, March 1.

The Awards publicly acknowledge outstanding business achievement and the contribution that businesses make to the West Norfolk economy.

Mayor's Business Awards

Established in 1989, by former mayor Cllr Les Daubney, the awards recognise the achievements of local businesses, providing them with the perfect opportunity to showcase their success.

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

Nominations have now closed and the judges have whittled down all the entries to the following shortlist.

The 2023 Mayor's Business Awards

Mayor’s Business of the Year: Baytree Hilgay Limited, JD Cooling Systems Limited and Recipharm.

Small Business of the Year: East Coast Signs, Promenade Leisure (Hunstanton) Limited and WhatAHoot.

Businessperson of the Year: James Covell- King’s Lynn Construction Limited, Jane Cole- Pole Perfect Fitness and Lisa Staples- Tipsy Teapot.

Business Innovation: Noise & Chance School of Dance, PCL Ceramics Limited and Promenade Leisure Company (Hunstanton) Limited.

Apprentice/ trainee of the Year: Ellen Skerritt, GH Hair Design and Molly Todd- SJP Solicitors.

Customer Care: GH Hair Design, Inheritance Legal Services Limited and Just4You Fitness.

Independent Retailer: Ikon Fashions Limited, The Bottom Drawer Bridal and The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism: The Angel at Watlington, Tipsy Teapot and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Employee of the Year: Chelsey Keane- The Norfolk Deli, Joe Chandler- Constructionarium and Lindsey Bavin- True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

King’s Lynn Champion: Just Essentials, Russen & Turner and WhataHoot.

Environmental Champion: Greenyard Frozen UK Limited, Mickram Limited and Southgate Packaging.

WhataHoot celebrate winning the Kings's Lynn Champion award last year

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor for the 2024 awards and other award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (also sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Environmental Champion (also West Norfolk Council), Business Innovation (MCP Solicitors), Employee of the Year (MARS UK), Business Person of the Year (Brown & Co), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), Small Business (Mapus-Smith and Lemmon), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Customer Care (My House Online), Independent Retailer of the Year and Leisure and Tourism.

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

…sponsoring Business Innovation

... sponsoring the Customer Care Award

…sponsoring the Small Business of the Year

…sponsoring the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

…sponsoring King’s Lynn Champion

…sponsoring the Environmental Champion Award, the Mayor’s Business of the Year and overall awards sponsor

…sponsoring Businessperson of the Year

...sponsoring Employee of the Year

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk