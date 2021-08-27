OnlyFans U-turn on porn ban welcomed by King's Lynn's Daniella

King's Lynn OnlyFans star Daniella Tunmore has welcomed the U-turn by the digital platform to reverse its ban on porn on the site.

Earlier this week the US-owned video-streaming site said it was bowing to pressure and stopping pornographic content from appearing.

The news was met with dismay by Ms Tunmore, who is a top earner on the adult site.

King's Lynn OnlyFans star Daniella Tunmore has welcomed the U-turn by the digital platform to reverse its ban on porn on the site. Picture: Daniella Tunmore

She said she faced being made homeless by the decision if it was implemented in October.

OnlyFans said it had been pressured into the move by Mastercard and Visa saying they would not process payments for porn.

But now it has said it has had a rethink.

A statement by the company said: "The proposed 1 October 2021 changes are no longer required, due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators. "

A delighted Ms Tunmore said: "When I first got the email about the ban I didn't know what I was going to do. I don't usually drink but I got some champagne and drank it straight from the bottle.

"For some people this is their whole life. It pays my bills and for two years I have relied on this money. We joked that it was like being made redundant."

She added: "I have loads of fans and it's all good. Sex workers will just use different business names that are not obvious so that the big payment companies don't question it. A friend of mine said she will just use Bitcoin instead."

However, Christian charity CARE described the change in decision as 'shameful' that it could lead to exploitation and that it is 'corporate greed trumping corporate responsibility'

OnlyFans has become a home for pornographic content as it allows creators to charge subscribers for access to content but the safety of the platform was brought into question by the BBC with evidence of under-18s posting illegal pornographic content.

Campaigners against the site see the decision as purely for financial gain and argue that there should be more responsibility towards the protection of vulnerable people being exploited.

This morning, Christian charity CARE, which previously welcomed a ban on pornographic content, warned that abandoning the curb will see safeguarding concerns go unaddressed in future.

Lauren Agnew, Human Trafficking Officer at the charity said: “CARE is very disappointed by this decision. We previously expressed concern that the model used by OnlyFans creates a means by which vulnerable people can be coerced into commercial sexual exploitation.

"It is not obvious when viewing content whether a content creator is being controlled. Banning sexually explicit content would have disincentivized this form of exploitation on the site by making it unprofitable."