Open-air cinema in Hunstanton ends with fines for drivers

A Lynn resident has accused West Norfolk Council of a “money-making exercise” after she was issued with a parking ticket following a free council-organised event.

Kelly Camp and her husband are appealing the notice, which the pair received after attending the open-air cinema in Hunstanton on Saturday evening.

Kelly Camp is appealing her parking ticket she received after attending the open air cinema event in Hunstanton.. (3750590)

Mrs Camp said: “It was a great turnout for the borough council and we really enjoyed the night, until we returned to our car to witness a traffic warden going along the queue of parked cars along the seafront issuing parking tickets.”

The pair had arrived at Hunstanton earlier in the evening, at about 5.30pm, and spent half an hour looking for a parking space, before finding one along the seafront.

Mrs Camp said the couple then enjoyed the free showing of The Greatest Showman on The Green, before returning to their vehicle at about 10.35pm.

While she was aware that there was no overnight parking allowed, Mrs Camp said she had not realised that this applied from 10pm.

“When I challenged the traffic warden over our ticket, he said me and everyone else along the seafront had parked illegally and said there was no overnight parking allowed,” she added.

“Everyone was a sitting duck.”

Mrs Camp believes all of the people that had parked their cars there would have attended the event, and would have left by 11pm.

“I feel the council should take more responsibility over the matter and apply some common sense and compassion, no one who received a parking ticket that night planned to park overnight and needed time to return to their car after the film finished,” she added.

“My husband is challenging the parking ticket through the correct route with the council, but we both feel the borough council used the event as a money-making exercise knowing visitors would not return before 10pm.”

A spokeswoman for West Norfolk Council said: “Our open-air screening of The Greatest Showman in the Hunstanton Heritage Gardens on 18 August was attended by hundreds of people, and the overwhelming majority of them parked legally – six Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued in the area after 10pm on that date.

“Normal, clearly signposted , parking restrictions and our normal enforcement schedule were in place. The film began at the advertised time of 8.45pm, so we would expect attendees to have planned for returning to their cars after 10pm.

“Overnight parking in all borough council-owned car parks begins at 5pm, so attendees could have parked in the Cliff car park, for example, from any time after 5pm until 8am the following morning for £2.

“We'd advise anyone unhappy with the issue of a PCN to challenge it following the procedure detailed on the reverse of the PCN, and each challenge will be judged on its merit.”