An open day is being held on Thursday, September 15 from 11am until 2pm for those who are looking to start a business in West Norfolk.

The Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) has a support hub set up in the main library in Lynn for aspiring entrepreneurs.

People who attend will be able to talk to a range of business advisors and start-up experts, plus access the library's range of business books and databases and access market research and intellectual property guidance.

The launch of the Business and Intellectual Property Centre's (BIPC) hub at King's Lynn Library. MLNF-19MF07079

Advisors will include Shaun Lowthorpe from MENTA Business about the enabling self-employment programme, Teresa Kelly from Norfolk and Waveney Enterprise Service (NWES) offering one-to-ones on start-up loans, financial forecasting and bookkeeping.

Also in attendance will be Tim Gardiner, employments partnerships manager from Access Creative College talking about apprenticeships and Marietta Hickman, founder of Cheeky Nibble granola who will talk about her ecperience of starting her own business.

Most of the sessions will be drop-in and one-to-ones with NWES or MENTA can be booked by emailing bipcnorfolk@norfolk.gov.uk

King's Lynn library (44751997)

