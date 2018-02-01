Open evening at King’s Lynn college to promote new RAF programme

An open evening will take place next week to promote a new Air and Defence Career College (ADCC) programme at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus.

The college has linked up with RAF Marham to launch the new course, which is one of the first of its kind in the country.

And students who are keen to find out more are being encouraged to reserve places at an open evening next Tuesday, February 6.

The course, which is due to start in September, will last for one or two years, depending on the level of qualification.

It offers pathways in catering, computing and engineering towards careers in the RAF or associated industries, with course time split equally between the subject area and military training.

Most of the course will be delivered from the college’s Lynn campus, though students will get first-hand experience on bases like Marham.

College principal David Pomfret said: “This is a fantastic new opportunity for young people in West Norfolk and the surrounding area.

“As well as providing a new pathway for those already planning to pursue a career in the RAF, it will

also be of interest to school leavers looking towards a career in catering, computing or engineering who might not have previously been considering a career in the RAF or related industries.”

The open evening sessions will run from 5.30 to 6.30pn and 7 to 8pm. Places should be booked online via cwa.ac.uk/careercollege.