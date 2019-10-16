A major national retailer is set to re-open a branch in Lynn later this week.

Work has been taking place at premises in Broad Street where Game is set to resume trading.

And customers have now been told the new store will open to the public for the first time this Friday, October 18.

GAME store on Broad Street, King's Lynn (19352722)

The opening date was confirmed in an email to customers this afternoon, which the Lynn News has seen.

It said: "We’re opening a new GAME store on Friday 18th October. You’ll find it at 12 Broad Street, Kings Lynn.

"All your pre-orders will now be sent here where the team will be ready to welcome you."

The move comes less than three weeks after the company's former premises in the High Street closed suddenly.

At that stage, customers were advised that pre-ordered items would be sent to the Game store at the Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich for collection.

However, sources indicated the firm was seeking alternative premises in Lynn.

The confirmation of Game's opening comes just a day after it was revealed that Lynn's long-awaited new H&M store will finally open its doors to the public for the first time on November 7.

Blue Inc has also returned to Lynn, reopening next door to the new Game store in the premises that it shut suddenly last year.