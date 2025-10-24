The opening of a town’s new library has been pushed back until next year.

Norfolk County Council has confirmed that the new Lynn library, located in the former Argos building, will officially open its doors to the public in February 2026.

The project, which has been under construction since last year, has seen “significant progress, with internal works nearing completion”, according to the county council.

Lynn's new library will open next year. Picture: Lucy Carter

It has been expanded to accommodate essential external street works, including ground levelling, drainage installation and changes to nearby utilities.

These improvements will also lay the foundation for future enhancements to the wider Baxter’s Plain area, the council says.

The total project budget has increased from £15.1million to £17.3 million to fund the additional works.

Cllr Jane James, cabinet member for corporate services at Norfolk County Council, said: “This is a landmark investment for Lynn and West Norfolk.

“While the need for additional works has extended the timeline and increased costs, we remain absolutely committed to delivering a high-quality, sustainable and welcoming space that meets the needs of our community.

“The library is really starting to take shape with the installation of the exterior tiles, which give a real sense of the building’s character and presence on the high street.

“The new library will be a real catalyst for learning, creativity and connection.”

The library is a major redevelopment of the former Argos building on New Conduit Street, transforming the vacant site into a “vibrant hub”.

Once open, the facility promises a modern library across three floors, alongside adult learning spaces, flexible event areas, business support services, and a dedicated training kitchen.

This project is funded by £7.4million from the UK Government, which is managed by the King's Lynn Neighbourhood board, with the remainder provided by Norfolk County Council.

The library is almost complete

The current Carnegie building on London Road will be retained for community use, with arts charity The Garage Trust set to take over the space.

It will close a few weeks ahead of the new library opening to allow time for books and equipment to be moved.

Further details on the move will be released nearer the time, the county council say.