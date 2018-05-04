Help at hand for start-ups and existing businesses

According to Start Up Britain around 660,000 companies were formed in 2016, up from just over 608,000 in 2015. That’s just over one a minute!

What’s also interesting is the number of start-ups has been growing steadily since 2011.

To help you find out if starting your own business is for you, Nwes run a free two-day course each month which takes you through the key areas of start-up and shows you how to avoid the common pitfalls when it comes to working for yourself.

For existing businesses, we also offer a two-day programme to help you grow and expand a business which covers essential topics such as strategy, change, communications, etc along with plenty of opportunity to discuss and look at real examples.

Entrepreneurs come from all sectors and backgrounds. For example, Visit Norfolk say tourism is the county’s largest industry sector with around 41m day trips and a little over 3m staying trips in 2016. Not surprisingly we’ve worked with several start-ups taking advantage of opportunities in this sector. But entrepreneurs start businesses doing lots of different things.

If you’re looking for some inspiration, take a look at what’s happening online. Ten years ago, Airbnb launched probably one of the most wel-known start-ups in the sharing economy. Reuters reported in 2017 it had 150 million users. Airbnb doesn’t own any accommodation and generates income from its three million hosts worldwide through a commission-based model – a concept that’s been around since time began! Sounds too simple to be true almost? Clearly such disruptive start-ups aren’t without controversy however this is a business some say is worth around $31bn!

