That’s Entertainment - Plenty to visit nearby

There’s never a shortage of events in West Norfolk, but I would also recommend visiting a couple of venues in nearby Cambridge and Norwich when you are planning days out.

Kettle’s Yard in Castle Street, Cambridge, is well worth a visit. It was originally created by one Jim Ede in 1957 and consisted of four old 19th century cottages combined into one.

It has been recently renovated again and the current complex consists of a cafe, galleries and shop.

The house itself is open Tuesday to Sunday, 12-5pm, and visitors will be greatly impressed with the art work on display, and by the concerts held here. Admission is free, call 01223 748100 for further details.

In Norwich, The John Innes Conference Centre is another place worth visiting when you are out and about. A season of chamber music is held annually, to find out more, call 01603 450000.

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival is also almost upon us and their programme includes puppet theatre, contemporary dance, magic, juggling and music, visit www.nnfestival.org.uk for details.

I’ve just picked up a flyer asking folk to get involved in the many Hanseatic events taking place in Lynn on Sunday, May 20, including a flag parade, and many events for all the family, focusing on all-things medieval and Hanseatic. Check www.hanse-festival.co.uk or email info@hanse-festival.co.uk

Walks and talks will held during Hanse Weekend, and concerts played including Early Music Night at All Saints Church on May 18, from 7pm.

Then on the Saturday, May 19, from 7.30pm at St Nicholas’ Chapel,The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will present A Heroic Golden Age.

I’m always noticing posters around the area advertising the great variety of events taking place in our local libraries. From Baby Bounce and Rhyme Time to Tuning into Words, there seems to be something for everyone.

Libraries are not just about borrowing books these days, so do go through your local library door sometime soon or visit their websites to see what’s on offer.

GroundWork Gallery and King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club are joining forces to show the highly acclaimed film, Trashed, tomorrow evening at 6.30pm.

The screening is part of the latest exhibition at GroundWork with the politics of waste as it’s theme, titled, TrashArt.

For all the film details and other screenings visit, www.klcc.uk and for details of the TrashArt and other exhibitions visit www.groundworkgallery.com

You may be shopping for jewellery, but did you know at the same time you could also be viewing a collection of paintings of local interest?

Between now and May 31 such an exhibition is being held at Tim Clayton Jewellery Ltd, 21-23, Chapel Street, Lynn. Monday to Saturday. More information available from the store, call 01553 772329.

Lastly, I’ve been asked to remind readers of The Pleasant Sunday Afternoon Talks organised by The Marriott’s Warehouse Trust, the current series is running now, and Coffee Morning Quizzes.

Taking place fortnightly, the events have focused on topics including Water Management in the Fens, Aviation Landmarks in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Trustee Dr Paul Richards said: “Our PSA talks offer a variety of history topics to entertain and educate and we hope to welcome you on these four Sunday afternoons.”

The final lecture is set to take place on May 6, at 3pm, on the topic of the Marriotts of Narborough and Lynn, all lectures are free to attend and there is no need to book. Visit www.marriottswarehousetrust.co.uk