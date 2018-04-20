That’s Entertainment - Top show at Westacre

It was a welcome pleasure to sit out in the open air and enjoy the improving weather during the interval in the Westacre Theatre Young People’s entertaining production of Gogol’s The Government Inspector in a freely adapted version directed by Camilla Falconbridge.

The UpStage/OnStage idea at the theatre gives young people the opportunity to learn performing skills and prepare for a theatrical production without the burden of a heavy rehearsal schedule, and as some of the students are older workshop members, they have many demands on their time.

I was amazed the enthusiastic, young cast had only approximately 20 hours to produce the show over the weekly rehearsal period. Overall the cast performed with gusto, bringing out the farcical elements of the plot well.

It was, of course, essential that the two leads, Khlestakov (played by Ieuan Jones) and his assistant Olga (Pinja Vuorela), were strongly played, and this was certainly the case.

Ieuan confirmed his enjoyment experienced working within the group to me afterwards and I would tend to agree with the comments of the director that the ‘inspection’ rating of ‘outstanding’ was given to all who contributed to the success of the show.

Westacre Theatre’s summer season programme is now available, visit www.westacretheatre.com for further information.

n The next meeting of The Waterstones Book Group has changed dates, and will now take place from 4pm on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 2, at the Lynn store. The book to be discussed is The Muse by Jessie Burton.

n Don’t forget, the circus has come to town. Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus, complete with new star acts, is now playing just off the A10 at West Winch. You can ‘roll up’ until this Sunday, April 22. The box office is open on site daily between 9.30am and 8pm. Performances are twice daily.

n True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is holding an exciting new exhibition, entitled Nelson’s Men, starting from noon on May 4. Nelson’s connection with Lynn will be featured and the exhibition will look at the men who served under him, the war ships built in Lynn and the press gangs who terrorised the town during the Napoleonic Wars.

n The King’s Morris dancers will perform at the presentation of the May Garland in Lynn’s Saturday Market Place on May 1, from noon.

The Garland Procession will go around the town for a couple of hours and displays of Morris Dancing will be performed. It’s great to view, so do go along if you are free.

n My ‘movie of the week’ has to be Steven Spielberg’s futuristic extravaganza: ‘Ready Player One’. Intriguing, frightening, and clever, even if I may not have followed every last detail of the plot, and techno-babble. Highly entertaining, especially for the young or young at heart.

n The special Friends of St. Faith’s Church Celebratory Variety Concert is taking place on Friday, April, 27, starting at 7pm. The Concert features The Singing Bishop, tickets are available on the door or from the church office. Tickets are £7 or £10 for two and include refreshments. Contact 01553 774916 for further details.

n With all the grand royal events taking place this year it’s an appropriate time to remind you that Sandringham House, Museum and Gardens are now open daily until Sunday, October 21, with the exception of July 23-27.

n Lastly, praise for the Plaster, Parquet and Pillars exhibition presented by artist Alison Dunhill at The Fermoy Gallery. I enjoyed viewing a great variety of original work made from everyday materials and found objects.

Music was provided live by members of Agitato. There is still time to visit the exhibition between 12-4pm today and tomorrow. Don’t miss out.